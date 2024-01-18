Cyber criminals' latest target: Ayodhya!

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has sent a high-level team to Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the historical town on January 22.

IMAGE: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member and 'yajman' Anil Mishra perform rituals ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya, January 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per sources, the joint team includes officials from the MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and experts in cyber affairs.

The move comes amid alerts issued by the cyber security wing of the Union home ministry urging citizens to be cautious of "malicious mobile applications" sent on WhatsApp by cyber criminals on VIP entry to the Ayodhya temple.

"Be cautious of a cybercrime alert! There's a trend of sending malicious mobile applications (APK) or forms related to VIP entry to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya through WhatsApp or advertisements. These could compromise your device and lead to cybercrime fraud," the alert, issued earlier this month, said.

Officials have been keeping an eye on the activities of cyber criminals ahead of the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the prime minister on Friday also released an audio message informing that he was beginning an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual).

Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be attending the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony and the invitees also include families of the labourers who erected the Ram Temple.

Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and industrialists.