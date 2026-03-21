How Cyber Criminals Impersonated Company Owner to Scam Accountant

An accountant in Hyderabad was scammed out of £120,000 by cyber criminals impersonating the company owner, highlighting the growing threat of online fraud and the importance of cyber security awareness.

Key Points Cyber criminals impersonated a company owner using an instant messaging app to target an accountant.

The accountant was instructed to transfer £120,000 to an account under false pretences.

The scam was discovered when the criminals attempted a second money transfer using the same method.

Police are investigating the cyber fraud incident after the accountant filed a complaint.

Cyber criminals cheated an accountant of a private company by impersonating as the firm's owner, police said on Saturday.

The cyber criminals sent a message earlier this month to the accountant on an instant messaging app with a woman's photo, claiming she is the grand daughter of a former DGP, and instructed him to transfer £120,000 to an account.

The accountant, who fell for the trap, transferred the amount.

Discovery of the Fraud

The fraud came to light when the cyber criminals again sent a message seeking money transfer to the accountant with the same modus operandi.

The victim lodged a complaint about a week ago and an investigation was underway, police added.