How Cyber Criminals Impersonated Company Owner to Scam Accountant

An accountant in Hyderabad was scammed out of £120,000 by cyber criminals impersonating the company owner, highlighting the growing threat of online fraud and the importance of cyber security awareness.
Key Points
- Cyber criminals impersonated a company owner using an instant messaging app to target an accountant.
- The accountant was instructed to transfer £120,000 to an account under false pretences.
- The scam was discovered when the criminals attempted a second money transfer using the same method.
- Police are investigating the cyber fraud incident after the accountant filed a complaint.
Cyber criminals cheated an accountant of a private company by impersonating as the firm's owner, police said on Saturday.
The cyber criminals sent a message earlier this month to the accountant on an instant messaging app with a woman's photo, claiming she is the grand daughter of a former DGP, and instructed him to transfer £120,000 to an account.
The accountant, who fell for the trap, transferred the amount.
Discovery of the Fraud
The fraud came to light when the cyber criminals again sent a message seeking money transfer to the accountant with the same modus operandi.
The victim lodged a complaint about a week ago and an investigation was underway, police added.