Cuban envoy seeks India's help against US 'madness'

Cuban Ambassador to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera on Monday strongly condemned the United States military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, terming it a 'criminal act' and a 'terrorist act' that violates the United Nations Charter and international law.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on February 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos in New Delhi, Aguilera emphasised that no single nation can stop the United States from such unilateral actions and called for the world to unite forces to counter what he described as Washington, DC's 'madness' in international policy.

"This US military aggression towards Venezuela, in my opinion, is a criminal act. It's a terrorist act because it violates all the principles contained in the United Nations Charter and international law. It is a unilateral action against a sovereign country," the ambassador said.

Highlighting broader US actions, including tariff wars, threats to Iran and military strikes, the ambassador stressed the need for global unity.

"I think that no one isolated could stop or will stop the US. Should be all together. It is a time to unite forces... We have the United Nations. We cannot renounce that the United Nations plays its role... We have now the BRICS. We cannot accept that they all (multilateral organisations) should be submitted to the role imposed by the US government. It's time to unite all voices. It is the only way we can stop this madness that is guiding the US international policy," Aguilera said.

He warned that the action sends a dangerous signal to the world, allowing one country to impose its will by breaking international law.

The Cuban Ambassador underscored India's pivotal role in the evolving global geopolitical landscape, saying the world needs India as a major power to create the necessary balance and to ensure a sustainable future for the benefit of all nations.

"I am pretty sure that there is a role of India as a voice of the Global South could be continuously strengthened in the future. We need India as a big country in order to make the necessary balance that the world needs, and also to ensure a sustainable future for all and for benefits of all," the ambassador said.

With India currently holding the temporary presidency of BRICS, he expressed hope for further strengthening of cooperation between India, the founding BRICS members and the broader Global South.

"We have long-standing cooperation between India and Cuba. We are celebrating 66 years of bilateral diplomatic relations. This relationship has been based all these years on mutual respect, solidarity, the cooperation," he said, adding that India has supported Cuba's resolution against the US blockade for more than 33 years and recently provided financial aid and donations for medicines and hurricane relief.

Referring to recent statements by US leaders, he criticised the view of Latin America as Washington, DC's 'backyard' and the assertion of the right to decide governments in the region.

"They said that Latin America is a backyard of the US. They said publicly that they have the right to decide which government should be leading each country in Latin America that should be in favour of the interest of the US," he said.

On US President Donald Trump's renewed interest in Greenland, Aguilera said it demonstrates that the US is not a trusted partner.

"I think that US has shown that they are not a trusted partner to anyone. From the very beginning, they have been clear that they have their own interest, instead of willing to develop international relations based on mutual respect," he observed.

Recalling historical US-Cuba tensions, he noted the long-standing US blockade and recent measures, including the re-inclusion of Cuba in the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"We have faced this kind of attempt or aggression from more than 12 US administrations... There is not a nation like Cuba that has suffered for more than 65 years (from) this strong policy of the blockade against our people," he said.