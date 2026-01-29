HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cruel irony: Ajit Pawar's final journey in the ambulance he helped procure

Cruel irony: Ajit Pawar's final journey in the ambulance he helped procure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 17:52 IST

x

Ajit Pawar had intervened around six months ago after learning that the local body was operating with a decades-old ambulance

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Baramati, Maharashtra, January 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ajit Pawar helped secure a new ambulance for the Baramati municipality six months ago.
  • The same ambulance was used to transport Pawar's body after his death in a plane crash.
  • The ambulance driver, Nazeem Kazi, recalled Pawar's advice to do his job honestly.
  • Pawar and four others died in a plane crash near Baramati.

A gesture of compassion by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar returned in a cruel twist of fate as the very ambulance he helped secure for the Baramati municipality carried his mortal remains, the ambulance driver recalled on Thursday. 

 

Nazeem Kazi, who has been serving as an ambulance driver with the municipal council, said Pawar had intervened around six months ago after learning that the local body was operating with a decades-old ambulance.

"There was a news report that the Baramati Municipal Council had a very old ambulance. After learning about it, Ajit Pawar immediately convened a meeting of the officials concerned. He ensured that a new ambulance was provided without any delay," Kazi said.

His voice choked with emotion as he recounted the heartbreaking irony that followed Pawar's untimely death.

"Unfortunately, I had to drive Ajit Pawar's body from the hospital in the same ambulance he helped us get," Kazi said with teary eyes.

Recalling his last interaction with the leader, Kazi said Pawar had given him one simple but powerful piece of advice when the ambulance was handed over.

"He told me to do my job honestly. I cannot forget those words today, because I had to drive the ambulance carrying him for the last time," he said.

Pawar and four other persons on board a private chartered plane were killed on Wednesday morning after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of the tabletop airstrip in his home turf Baramati in Pune district.

The 66-year-old NCP chief, popularly known as 'Dada' (elder brother), was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan college ground in Baramati on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ajit Pawar's mid-air scare tale with Fadnavis resurfaces after death
Ajit Pawar's mid-air scare tale with Fadnavis resurfaces after death
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in plane crash
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in plane crash
Many landing attempts, go-around and then crash: Final moments of Ajit Pawar's ill-fated plane
Many landing attempts, go-around and then crash: Final moments of Ajit Pawar's ill-fated plane
'Ajit Pawar will always be remembered for his support to Mumbai cricket'
'Ajit Pawar will always be remembered for his support to Mumbai cricket'
Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours in Baramati
Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours in Baramati

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares Emotional Account2:19

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

Raj Thackeray arrives at Ajit Pawar's residence to pay last respect1:07

Raj Thackeray arrives at Ajit Pawar's residence to pay...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO