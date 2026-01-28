HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'Ajit Pawar will always be remembered for his support to Mumbai cricket'

'Ajit Pawar will always be remembered for his support to Mumbai cricket'

January 28, 2026 17:08 IST

Ajit Pawar

IMAGE: Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik with Ajit Pawar. Photograph: Ajinkya Naik/X

  • Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati airport.
  • Sachin Tendulkar says Ajit Pawar was a dedicated leader who worked for the people.
  • Ajit Pawar took firm and timely stands to resolve issues in Mumbai, said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

"Very sad

to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Ajit Pawar ji. Maharashtra has lost a dedicated leader who worked for the people, across the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Tendulkar said on X.

Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati airport during a landing attempt on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

Pawar was traveling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.

Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik hailed Pawar for taking firm stands to help the association.

"Ajit Dada's untimely demise is extremely shocking and deeply saddening. He will always be remembered for his steadfast support to Mumbai cricket," Naik said on X.

"Fierce and straightforward by nature, he acted with clarity and courage, consistently taking firm and timely stands to resolve MCA issues -- always keeping the best interests of the game at heart."

 
