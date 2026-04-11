Bomb Blast at Nadia School Raises Pre-Election Tensions in West Bengal

A crude bomb explosion at a West Bengal school has heightened political tensions ahead of the upcoming elections, prompting investigations and accusations between political parties.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A crude bomb exploded on the rooftop of a school in Nadia district, West Bengal, causing concern ahead of state elections.

The explosion occurred after school hours, with no reported casualties, but prompted immediate investigation by local authorities.

Political parties, including TMC and BJP, are trading accusations regarding the planting of the explosives, escalating pre-election tensions.

The Election Commission is investigating the incident to ensure fair and peaceful elections in the Kalyani constituency.

A crude bomb exploded on the rooftop of a school building in Nadia district of poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident that happened at Ghordagacha Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra in the Saguna panchayat area in the Kalyani assembly constituency, they said.

The blast took place shortly after school hours, when students had left the premises following an examination. A few teachers and non-teaching staff were still present when the loud explosion was heard from the rooftop, they added.

Teachers rushed upstairs and found that a crude bomb had gone off, while another unexploded device was lying nearby. Police were immediately informed.

Investigation and Response

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Kalyani, Pritam Saha, said an investigation is underway.

Election Commission general observer for Kalyani, P Siva Sankar, visited the spot for inspection, accompanied by security forces.

Political Reactions

The TMC accused BJP workers of planting the explosives to trigger unrest ahead of the polls, while the BJP denied the allegation and blamed the ruling party.

West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.