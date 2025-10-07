Cracks in Mahagatbandhan as CPI-ML demands 30 seats

The Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist Liberation has rejected an offer to fight on 19 seats in the upcoming assembly polls as a part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagatbandhan, a party source said.

IMAGE: Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya (in check shirt) flashes the victory sign at a press conference in Patna. Photograph: Pappi Sharma/ANI Photo

It was not a "dignified proposal," the person said.

According to the source, the Left party was offered the same number of seats it contested for in the 2020 assembly polls.

"At least three of our seats were also changed," the source said.

In 2020, the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist Liberation had fought on 19 seats, and won 12. This time, the Left party had asked for around 40 seats to fight.

"CPI-ML rejected the offer as it was not a dignified proposal, and we are going to make a fresh proposal to fight around 30 seats," the source said.

"We are reducing the number of seats by almost 25 per cent," the person said.

The CPI-ML has also argued that the party helped Mahagatbandhan not just on the seats they fought, but also securing votes in surrounding areas.

Asked about the party's position in case their new offer is not accepted, the source said, "All options are open."

The Mahagathbandhan is a grouping of the Congress, the Left parties -- CPI, CPI-M, and CPI-ML -- and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The alliance is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In 2020, of the allies, the RJD contested 144 seats and won 75, while the Congress contested 70 seats and won 19.