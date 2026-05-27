Why Left Leaders Were Detained During ED Protest

CPI(M) leaders were detained in Delhi during a protest against Enforcement Directorate searches targeting former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, raising concerns about the misuse of central agencies against the opposition.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CPI(M) leaders, including M A Baby and Brinda Karat, were detained during a protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches related to Pinarayi Vijayan.

The protest was triggered by ED searches at multiple locations, including Vijayan's residence, as part of a money laundering probe linked to his daughter T Veena.

CPI(M) alleges that Delhi Police used excessive force and manhandled protesters, including women leaders, during the demonstration.

Left leaders accuse the BJP-led government of misusing central agencies like the ED to target opposition leaders in politically motivated actions.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 10 premises under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of its probe into alleged financial transactions involving Veena's IT firm.

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby and several senior Left leaders were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday during a protest outside the ED headquarters against searches conducted at former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence and other locations linked to the CMRL money laundering probe.

The Delhi Police said around 50 protesters were detained and later released.

The CPI(M), however, alleged that police used excessive force to disperse the demonstration and manhandled several protesters, including women leaders.

ED Raids Spark Political Protest

The protest, led by Baby, was organised against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches conducted at multiple premises in Kerala, including Vijayan's rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, as part of a money laundering probe linked to his daughter T Veena.

According to the party, those detained included senior leader Brinda Karat, Politburo members Ashok Dhawale, Mariam Dhawale and Vijoo Krishnan, central committee member Vikram Singh, Delhi state secretary Anurag Saxena, Pushpendra Tyagi and AIAWU Joint Secretary Vikram Singh.

The CPI(M) said it would organise protests across the country against what it described as the selective targeting of opposition leaders and attacks on democratic rights.

Allegations Of Police Excesses

Baby alleged that the peaceful protesters, including women, were roughly handled by the police.

"We had a protest demonstration. There were women and girls also. Without women police personnel, a batch of police came and roughly handled us. We were pushed and put in the buses," the CPI(M) leader told PTI.

He added that they were taken 57 km away to Bawana, "against the advice of the prime minister to save petrol and diesel".

Baby said the detainees were released after 7 pm, and claimed that some protesters sustained minor injuries and bruises.

"It was very uncivilised handling of people, including women," he said.

Some other detained leaders were taken to Kapashera, a southwest Delhi locality near the Delhi-Gurugram border.

Political Reactions And Accusations

The CPI(M) had earlier said in a post on X that a peaceful protest against what it termed a "targeted attack" on Vijayan was stopped by police and that party leaders and workers were "brutally beaten" and taken away.

In a video message recorded while in detention, Baby described the police vehicle as "a bus which is being converted into a police lock-up" and alleged that the arrests reflected "naked suppression of democratic rights".

He alleged that the BJP-led government was misusing central agencies against opposition leaders and termed the ED action against Vijayan politically motivated.

"The raids carried out in 12 places in Kerala ostensibly to discover wrongdoings are actually aimed at the Politburo member and former chief minister of Kerala, who is the leader of the opposition," he said.

Baby claimed that after conducting searches at Vijayan's residence, officials gave written confirmation that nothing incriminating had been found there.

He also drew parallels with ED action against opposition leaders in other states, and said the CPI(M) would not be intimidated.

ED's Money Laundering Probe

The ED on Wednesday carried out the searches at 10 premises under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including Vijayan's rented residence, a location in Kannur and premises linked to key persons associated with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), officials said.

The agency said the searches were part of its probe linked to Veena and alleged financial transactions involving her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic.

Addressing the gathering before the detention, Baby had condemned the searches and termed them a political "witch-hunt".

Baby said courts had repeatedly observed that Vijayan had "absolutely no connection" with the Exalogic case, but the campaign against him continued.

"He is now being targeted even for being Veena's father," he said, alleging that the action appeared politically orchestrated.

Other Left leaders also alleged police excesses during the protest.

"They manhandled the CPI(M) general secretary," AIKS finance secretary Krishna Prasad alleged, claiming his own arm was twisted during the police action, while CITU Delhi state secretary P V Aniyan was also hurt.

He questioned the Delhi police's action. "What was the need to use force? Delhi police was acting like goons," he alleged.

Brinda Karat, who was among those detained, accused the BJP of using agencies such as the ED to "intimidate, bully and humiliate" opposition leaders and alleged that Congress leaders in Kerala had encouraged action against Vijayan.