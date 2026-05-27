Kerala Ministers Allege CPI(M)-BJP Understanding Amid ED Raids

Kerala ministers refute claims of a Congress-BJP alliance in the ED raids targeting Pinarayi Vijayan, instead pointing to a potential CPI(M)-BJP connection.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala ministers deny any Congress-BJP collusion in the recent ED searches targeting Pinarayi Vijayan.

The ministers allege a prior understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP, suggesting it led to the ED action.

The Kerala government downplays the significance of the ED searches and the meeting between the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Ministers claim the CPI(M)'s protests are aimed at damaging Kerala government property rather than supporting Vijayan.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday denied allegations that the ED searches at residences linked to Marxist veteran Pinarayi Vijayan were part of a "Congress-BJP operation," and claimed instead that the CPI(M) had an understanding with the saffron party.

His cabinet colleague, K Muraleedharan, said the party does not trust the Enforcement Directorate and does not take its investigations seriously.

"So, let the searches go on," he told reporters.

Chennithala, speaking to reporters, said the CPI(M) has to explain "why its bond with the BJP had failed", leading to the ED action.

He also rejected the CPI(M) claim that the raids followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister V D Satheesan a day earlier.

The minister said a meeting between the PM and the Kerala CM was necessary for the state and part of routine government work.

"Pinarayi Vijayan met the PM so many times when he was CM," he pointed out, adding there was no need to connect the meeting with the searches.

Chennithala termed the CPI(M) allegation that the searches were an outcome of an arrangement between the Congress and BJP a "fixed refrain."

"There is no need for that. Everyone knows what the Congress, BJP and CPI(M) stand for. All I want to ask is what happened to the people who entered into partnerships. They- the CPI(M) and BJP- had a partnership. The biggest connection was between them. They need to tell people how that partnership ended and why," he claimed.

Kerala Government's Stance on ED Investigations

Later, Muraleedharan said the Congress does not agree with everything the ED does.

"We have no links with the ED. Now that we are in power, I am sure the ED will enter the secretariat as well. We do not trust the agency, and we do not take its investigations seriously," he said.

On CPI(M) workers and activists taking to the streets to protest against the searches, he said it was not out of love for the former Kerala CM.

"Now that all departments, including the police, are under us, it is a good opportunity for them to damage government property in the name of protests. Otherwise, why would someone throw stones at a police vehicle over the NEET issue, on which both the government and the opposition hold the same view?" he asked.

CPI(M) workers and members have been slamming Vijayan in party committee meetings, so the protests are not for him but to damage the property of the Kerala government, Muraleedharan claimed.

"That is not a correct stand," he added.

He also echoed Chennithala's position on Satheesan's meeting with Modi.

"There is no need to connect it with the ED searches. We give no importance to it, and do not consider it an important agency," Muraleedharan said.

Details of the ED Search and Allegations

Chennithala also said the Home Department and police of Kerala had no information about the ED search.

"We were not informed, and police assistance was not sought. The ED used central forces for carrying out the searches," he said.

A total of 10 premises in Kerala were raided by the ED as part of its investigation against Vijayan's daughter, Veena T, in the CMRL money laundering case.

These included the former CM's rented residence in the state capital, a location in Kannur and houses of key persons linked to CMRL, a private entity.

The action came a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case, allowing the central agency to continue its probe.

As per the ED's case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2024, CMRL made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, between 2017 and 2020, even though the firm had not provided any service to the company.

CPI(M)'s Reaction to the ED Raids

Following the searches, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, state secretary M V Govindan and other senior party leaders termed them "politically motivated" and a "heinous attack" on the party and Vijayan.

Protests were held by the CPI(M) at various places across the state, including at Vijayan's home in Kannur, which was also searched by the ED.