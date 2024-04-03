News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi thrashes man in police presence

Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi thrashes man in police presence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 03, 2024 16:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was also accused in Nuh violence, was caught on camera thrashing a man with a stick while a policeman watched, police said on Wednesday.

They said Bajrangi has been booked and they are considering suspending the policeman.

In his complaint, the victim Shyamu said that he was thrashed because Rajkumar Panchal, also known as Bittu Bajrangi, thought he was a Muslim.

Shyamu said he was he taking a girl to buy chocolates when he was picked up by some men and taken to Bajrangi's house.

 

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet showing Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante, along with some other men thrashing Shyamu, a tenant residing in Sanjay Enclave of Faridabad.

According to the complaint filed by Shyamu at the Saran Police Station, the incident occurred on Monday when he was on his way to a shop with a girl to buy chocolates.

He said some men caught him and took him to Bajrangi's house where they pinned him down, thrashed him with sticks and threatened to kill him.

"That girl is like my daughter but due to some misunderstanding, they took me to Bittu Bajrangi, who without any reason assaulted me assuming that I am from the Muslim community," he said in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday against Bajrangi and his associates under the Indian Penal Code section 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

"An FIR has been registered and a recommendation for the suspension of the policeman has also been sent to senior officials. We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon," said the Station House Officer Sangram Dahiya.

Bajrangi, who was arrested in a case of violence in Haryana's Nuh last year, has been out on bail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Not our member: VHP washes hands of Bittu Bajrangi
Not our member: VHP washes hands of Bittu Bajrangi
Bittu Bajrangi, aides threatened to kill police team
Bittu Bajrangi, aides threatened to kill police team
Let Nuh Hindus keep arms: Demand at mahapanchayat
Let Nuh Hindus keep arms: Demand at mahapanchayat
Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down
Profit-booking drags Sensex, Nifty down
What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi
What Silence Means To Manoj, Prachi
Govt targets zero load shedding this summer
Govt targets zero load shedding this summer
Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya
Sumalatha joins BJP, to back Kumaraswamy in Mandya
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nuh Clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail

Nuh Clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested

Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances