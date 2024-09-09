News
Rediff.com  » News » Haryana polls: Cow vigilante Bittu files nomination as independent

Haryana polls: Cow vigilante Bittu files nomination as independent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 09, 2024 23:28 IST
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi alias Rajkumar Panchal, an accused in the Nuh violence case, filed his nomination as an independent candidate from NIT assembly segment in Faridabad on Monday.

IMAGE: Bittu Bajrangi being taken out after producing him in before Nuh district court in Haryana, August 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The assembly elections will be held in Haryana on October 5.

 

In an official statement, district election officer Vikram Singh confirmed that Bajrangi has filed his nomination as an independent from NIT Faridabad seat.
Bajrangi, who formed Gau Raksha Bajrang Force, has a long association with controversies.

Bajrangi has been an accused in the case of Nuh violence that had started in July last year after a procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many injured in the violence that erupted on July 31 last year in Nuh and spread to other areas of the state. In Gurugram, a naib imam was killed at a mosque amid a series of incidents of arson.

In July this year, three cases were registered against Bajrangi in Faridabad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
