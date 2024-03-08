News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Covid virus can linger in human body for over 1 year, finds study

Covid virus can linger in human body for over 1 year, finds study

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 08, 2024 19:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The COVID-19 virus can persist in the blood and tissue of infected patients for more than a year after the acute phase of the disease has ended, according to a study.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing amid a recent surge in the Coronavirus case at a railway station in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The research, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections held from March 3 to 6 in Colorado, US, offers potential clues to why some people develop long COVID, a condition in which the symptoms linger for months.

 

The researchers from the University of California, San Francisco found pieces of SARS-CoV-2, referred to as COVID antigens, lingering in the blood up to 14 months after infection and for over two years in tissue samples from people who had COVID-19.

"These two studies provide some of the strongest evidence so far that COVID antigens can persist in some people, even though we think they have normal immune responses," said Michael Peluso, an infectious disease researcher at UCSF.

Early in the pandemic, COVID-19 was thought to be a transient illness. But a growing number of patients, even those who had previously been healthy, continued having symptoms, such as brain fog, digestive problems and vascular issues, for months or even years.

The researchers looked at blood samples from 171 people who had been infected with COVID.

Using an ultra-sensitive test for the COVID "spike" protein, which helps the virus break into human cells, the scientists found the virus was still present up to 14 months later in some people.

Among those who were hospitalised for COVID, the likelihood of detecting the COVID antigens was about twice as high as it was for those who were not. It was also higher for those who reported being sicker, but were not hospitalised.

"As a clinician, these associations convince me that we are on to something, because it makes sense that someone who had been sicker with COVID would have more antigen that can stick around," Peluso said.

Since the virus is believed to persist in the tissue reservoirs, the scientists turned to UCSF's Long COVID Tissue Bank, which contains samples donated by patients with and without long COVID.

They detected portions of viral RNA for up to two years after infection, although there was no evidence that the person had become reinfected.

The researchers found it in the connective tissue where immune cells are located, suggesting that the viral fragments were causing the immune system to attack.

In some of the samples, the researchers found that the virus could be active.

Peluso said more research is needed to determine whether the persistence of these fragments drives long COVID and such associated risks as heart attack and stroke.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Every crack will be used by the virus to spread'
'Every crack will be used by the virus to spread'
Surge in Covid cases indicates endemicity: Experts
Surge in Covid cases indicates endemicity: Experts
JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'
JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'
Inside Devdutt Padikkal's dream Test debut
Inside Devdutt Padikkal's dream Test debut
Stokes' magical ball that shattered Rohit's stumps
Stokes' magical ball that shattered Rohit's stumps
Delhi hall to become 'fortress' for gangster's marriage
Delhi hall to become 'fortress' for gangster's marriage
Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas
Mahashivratri Special Recipe: Falhari Bondas
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

US scientist at Wuhan lab says Covid was manmade virus

US scientist at Wuhan lab says Covid was manmade virus

'We underestimated the virus'

'We underestimated the virus'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances