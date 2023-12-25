JN.1: 'No need to press panic button'

'Certain groups should be more cautious -- especially the 60-plus population, and the population which suffer from co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension.'

IMAGE: A teacher at the Gurukul School of Arts in Mumbai creates a painting to spread awareness on the Covid subvariant JN.1. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dr Pradip Awate, the former Maharashtra surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, explains why the latest coronavirus variant -- JN.1 -- offers no major worries.

"We cannot even attribute the transmission increase to this new variant because at present, especially in India, we are experiencing a cold wave. The winter season is actually favourable for spread of viruses like influenza and COVID-19 (and its variants) is one among those viruses," says Dr Awate explaining the reason behind the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients as well as those detected with the JN.1 variant.

On December 22, India reported 22 cases of the JN.1 variant even as a woman from Kerala recovered fully from the infection.

"Only thing is that previously we have BA.2.86-type of Omicron and then there is additional one mutation which is the new JN.1 and that is why the nomenclature has changed; otherwise it is Omicron only and the Omicron family of viruses is very mild virus," Dr Awate tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com.

Could the latest mutation of COVID-19 virus, called the JN.1 variant, spread as fast as the earlier strains? Is it a big concern?

The classification of the JN.1 variant by WHO says that the JN.1 variant is a variant of interest -- not a variant of concern.

That classification itself actually explains that it is not a matter of concern. But definitely as a new variant we need to be watchful and actually observe its activity over the coming period. As of today we have found this very new variant in the US, Singapore, China, and India.

Everywhere it is seen that though the transmission has increased a little bit, the severity has not increased. There has been no sharp and sudden increase in hospital admissions.

Environmental factors are contributing to the rise and not exactly this new strain (the JN.1 variant). That is what some of the experts are saying.

Most Indians have taken vaccines and they have also taken booster shots. Will these vaccinations and booster doses act against the spread of the JN.1 variant?

As WHO and CDC (the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA) has explained that the Omicron (strain of COVID-19 strains) virus has immuno-invasive property and the JN.1 variant is another variation of Omicron.

It is not only regarding the vaccination. If you know that most Indians were also infected by the novel coronavirus. Naturally, not just vaccines, but natural infection has also imparted immunity to most of the (Indian) population.

The population per se is not that virgin as it was in 2020 (when the COVID-19 pandemic first spread). Naturally, everybody is actually exposed to the virus either through natural infection or either through vaccination.

Naturally memory cells are there, they will protect the population. And this (the JN.1 variant) is not a severe strain. So there is no concern and there is no need to press the panic button.

Maharashtra reported 35 new Covid cases on Saturday, one of the highest tallies in several months. What precautionary measures need to be taken now so that we are not caught unawares?

That is why we are taking the necessary steps: Surveillance for influenza-like-illnesses (ILIs) and severe acute respiratory illness, that is SARI, has been enhanced.

At the same time the state and the national government are trying to increase the testing so that no cluster can be missed; so that we can know from where actually the cases are coming from. Gearing of surveillance is one measure (that the government of Maharashtra has taken).

Secondly, simultaneously, the government has taken necessary steps to ensure that the health infrastructure is in place by doing mock drills at all the hospitals (which treated COVID-19 patients on a large scale), looking at the (availability and supply of oxygen from) oxygen plants, then ventilators, ICU setup, essential, adequate manpower, their training, logistics, medicine. The government is taking stock of all these essentials required to deal with it (with any medical emergency that the JN.1 variant might bring).

We are creating awareness among the people. Though there is no need for panic but certain groups should be more cautious -- especially the 60-plus population, and the population which suffer from co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension.

This vulnerable section should take care as we head into the festive season. Naturally, there will be public celebrations and the vulnerable sections should avoid such places.

We must ensure that at all times people should avoid such gathering and implement Covid-appropriate behaviour.

How is the JN.1 variant different from Omicron which we witnessed during the third wave and the COVID-19 virus before that?

The JN.1 variant of COVID-19 is basically Omicron only. The JN.1 is a sub-unit of Omicron; the main variant has not changed. As we have seen the alpha, delta mutations first and now it is the Omicron mutation.

The Omicron mutation is running still and so there is no major change. Only thing is that previously we have BA.2.86-type of Omicron and then there is additional one mutation which is the new JN.1 and that is why the nomenclature has changed; otherwise it is Omicron only and the Omicron family of viruses is very mild virus.

You must have heard during the third wave that many experts said that Omicron wave is basically just like a natural vaccination. As of now there is no cause for concern with the JN.1 variant.