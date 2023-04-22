News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Covid spike: 42 deaths, 12,193 new cases reported

Covid spike: 42 deaths, 12,193 new cases reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 22, 2023 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

IMAGE: School children walk past COVID-19 murals in Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877.

 

The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?
Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
Sachin's Fave Innings? His Fave Dish?
Sachin's Fave Innings? His Fave Dish?
Indian swimmer equals World mark in Sea of Galilee
Indian swimmer equals World mark in Sea of Galilee
Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow today
Rahul Gandhi to hand over official bungalow today
Amid row, Hathras DM denies namaaz offered at school
Amid row, Hathras DM denies namaaz offered at school
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Don't be lax in handling Covid, govt warns 8 states

Don't be lax in handling Covid, govt warns 8 states

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances