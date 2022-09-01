News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » COVID: India's active cases continue to decline

COVID: India's active cases continue to decline

Source: PTI
September 01, 2022 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 7,946 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,36,339, while the active cases declined to 62,748, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for COVID-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,27,911 with 37 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.98 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.57 per cent, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,45,680 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.52 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year

The 25 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra, three each from Gujarat and West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Mizoram, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Pondicherry and Punjab.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
COVID-19: 9 Rules to Stay POSITIVE
COVID-19: 9 Rules to Stay POSITIVE
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
Rupee outperforms EM peers as USD surges to 20-yr high
Rupee outperforms EM peers as USD surges to 20-yr high
SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz
SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz
Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal sets up Yadav-centric outfit
Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal sets up Yadav-centric outfit
Ganpati Bappa In Police Uniform!
Ganpati Bappa In Police Uniform!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

10 simple tips to improve your immunity

10 simple tips to improve your immunity

Covid patients' symptoms persist for a year: study

Covid patients' symptoms persist for a year: study

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances