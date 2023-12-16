News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1 detected in Kerala

COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1 detected in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 16, 2023 13:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on December 8, official sources said on Saturday.

The sample from a 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test on November 18, they said, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and had recovered from COVID-19.

More than 90 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in India at present are mild and they are in home isolation, the sources said.

Earlier, an Indian traveller was also detected with JN.1 sub-variant in Singapore. The person was a native of Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli district and had travelled to Singapore on October 25.

No increase in cases was observed in Tiruchirapalli district or other places in Tamil Nadu following the strain being detected in them.

"No other case of JN.1 variant has been detected in India," the source said.

 

The JN.1 sub-variant -- first identified in Luxembourg and since spreading to several countries -- is a descendant of the Pirola variant (BA.2.86).

It contains a significant number of unique mutations, particularly in the spike protein, that may contribute to increased infectivity and immune evasion, a source explained.

However, initial data suggests that updated vaccines and treatments will still offer protection against JN.1 sub-strain, the source stated.

This sub-variant's resemblance to earlier sub-strains with distinct spike proteins is also noteworthy.

Most of the changes in JN.1 sub-variant are found in the spike protein, which likely correlates to increases in infectivity and immune evasion.

Globally, 3,608 cases of BA.2.86 and its sub-variants have been reported mostly from Europe and North America.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, said initial data suggest that updated COVID-19 vaccines will help protect against JN.1 sub-strain.

It also said an analysis from the federal government's SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group suggests treatments and testing will remain effective, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The virus can't survive infinitely'
'The virus can't survive infinitely'
Worried about the virus coming home?
Worried about the virus coming home?
'They spelt doomsday for India, but it didn't happen'
'They spelt doomsday for India, but it didn't happen'
How Navy countered hijacking incident in Arabian Sea
How Navy countered hijacking incident in Arabian Sea
Historic! India women rout England by 347 runs
Historic! India women rout England by 347 runs
IBC: Timely support from the judiciary is MUST
IBC: Timely support from the judiciary is MUST
PIX: Australia grab big lead as Pakistan fold for 271
PIX: Australia grab big lead as Pakistan fold for 271
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Don't get worried if you have tested positive'

'Don't get worried if you have tested positive'

Covid-like pandemic 'highly likely': China's 'batwoman'

Covid-like pandemic 'highly likely': China's 'batwoman'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances