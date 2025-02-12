HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Covid-19: China refutes claims of 'gain-of-function' research at Wuhan lab

Covid-19: China refutes claims of 'gain-of-function' research at Wuhan lab

By By KJM Varma in Beijing
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 12, 2025 22:30 IST

China has said its bio-lab in Wuhan, which faced allegations of leaking the COVD-19 causing the global pandemic, has never engaged in gain-of-function studies on coronavirus amid allegations that the USAID has funded the study of the infectious disease.

IMAGE: Travellers in protective suits are seen at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, April 10, 2020. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

China has also made it clear more than once that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has never engaged in gain-of-function studies of coronavirus,

 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing.

Gain-of-function research is medical research that genetically alters an organism in a way that may enhance the biological functions of gene products. 

Never has it designed, made or leaked COVID-19. On the origins-tracing of the virus, China firmly opposes all forms of political manipulation, Guo said.

According to recent American media reports, the US Agency for International Development used taxpayers' money to fund gain-of-function studies at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, which may have caused the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the deaths of millions around the world.

Trump has shut down the USAID work saying that it was not aligned with American strategic interests and wastes money.

The Wuhan bio-lab was constantly under the scanner, especially during the previous Trump presidency.

Guo said the US needs to take a hard look at itself, rather than shirk responsibilities to others.

China has repeatedly stated its position on the origins-tracing of COVID-19, he said. 

It is 'extremely unlikely' that the pandemic was caused by a lab leak -- this is the authoritative conclusion reached by the experts of the World Health Organisation-China joint mission based on science following their field trips to the lab in Wuhan and in-depth communication with researchers, Guo said.

By KJM Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
