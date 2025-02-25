HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Courts must be wary of interfering with individual liberty: SC

Courts must be wary of interfering with individual liberty: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2025 01:43 IST

x

The Supreme Court has said the liberty of an individual being a precious right under the Constitution, courts ought to be wary that such liberty is not lightly interfered with.

IMAGE: A view of the SpremecCourt of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan set aside a January 3 order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court by which it had cancelled the bail granted to an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, saying there is no material to show, even prima facie, that he should be deprived of his liberty.

"Suffice to observe, the liberty of an individual being a precious right under the Constitution, courts ought to be wary that such liberty is not lightly interfered. We are satisfied that there was no valid reason for the high court to cancel the bail without there being any material to show, even prima facie, that the conduct of the appellant post the grant of bail has been such that he should be deprived of his liberty," it said.

 

The bench said there are also no allegations of influence being exerted or threats given to witnesses or of tampering with the evidence.

It added that any material to demonstrate that dilatory tactics have been adopted to procrastinate the trial is also conspicuous by its absence.

"The high court has not referred to any single act of the appellant, post the grant of bail, which could give rise to the formation of an opinion that any of the terms and conditions of bail has been violated by the appellant and, therefore, the grant of bail warrants revocation or cancellation," the bench said in its February 20 order.

The top court referred to its 2024 order passed in the case of Ajwar versus Waseem, which was relied upon by the high court.

It said in terms of the 2024 verdict, while seized of an application for cancellation or revocation of bail, the considerations that ought to weigh with the courts are whether the accused has misused the concession of liberty, has been delaying the trial, influencing or threatening witnesses, tampering with the evidence in any manner and there has been any supervening circumstance after the grant of bail, warranting a re-look.

It said the 2024 decision also lays down that orders granting bail could be interfered with if the same are found to be perverse or illegal in the sense that a court's conscience is shocked or extraneous material has been considered.

"Despite quoting relevant passages from the said (2024) decision, the high court does not appear to have adverted to any of the relevant considerations in the present case. Hence, the question of recording a satisfaction that the bail granted should be cancelled does not arise," it said.

The apex court said that instead, what the high court did was to embark upon conducting some sort of a mini-trial at the stage of considering whether the bail should be cancelled or not.

"In such a view of the matter, we are of the considered opinion that the high court was completely in error and unjustified in cancelling the bail of the appellant," it said. The bench set aside the high court's order and restored the August 28, 2024 order of the sessions court granting bail to the accused.

The bench said the accused has to appear before the trial court on the dates fixed unless exempted and if he fails to appear on any date without a justifiable cause or breaches any of the terms and conditions of his bail, the trial court shall be at liberty to cancel the relief.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why are we here if not for personal liberty?: SC
Why are we here if not for personal liberty?: SC
Privacy a Fundamental Right, subject to restrictions: SC
Privacy a Fundamental Right, subject to restrictions: SC
Freedom of religion, but...': Guj to SC on conversion
Freedom of religion, but...': Guj to SC on conversion
'SC is there to protect, if state targets individuals'
'SC is there to protect, if state targets individuals'
SC rules to keep 'Socialist', 'Secular' in Preamble
SC rules to keep 'Socialist', 'Secular' in Preamble

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Simple But Important Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Clean

webstory image 2

India's Masala Omelette In Top World Egg Rankings

webstory image 3

10 Chatpata Chaat Recipes

VIDEOS

Katrina Kaif performs aarti, enjoys bhajan at Maha Kumbh2:18

Katrina Kaif performs aarti, enjoys bhajan at Maha Kumbh

Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted together in Bandra0:43

Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted together in Bandra

Watch: American woman marries Trichy man1:27

Watch: American woman marries Trichy man

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD