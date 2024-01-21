News
Rediff.com  » News » Court orders criminal defamation case against MP BJP chief, ex-CM Chouhan

Court orders criminal defamation case against MP BJP chief, ex-CM Chouhan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 21, 2024 10:58 IST
A special court in Jabalpur on Saturday ordered registration of a criminal defamation case against Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-minister Bhupendra Singh on a petition by Congress' Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

IMAGE: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan consoles a woman as she breaks down during a meet at his residence, in Bhopal, January 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In her order, special court of judicial magistrate first class Vishveshwari Mishra for MPs and MLAs directed the registration of a defamation suit after prima facie finding sufficient evidence for trial, petitioner's counsel HS Chhabra told PTI.

 

On April 29 last year, Tankha had recorded his preliminary statement in the court in the criminal defamation case.

Tankha, also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, alleged that the BJP leaders tarnished his image by claiming incorrectly that he was involved in a Supreme Court case related to Other Backward Class quota in Panchayat elections in 2021.

The former MP advocate general Tankha in his statement averred that neither had he participated in any court proceedings relating to the OBC reservation nor had he filed any petition on the issue.

Tankha has also filed a civil defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Sharma, Chouhan and Singh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
