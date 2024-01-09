News
Rediff.com  » News » Photos disappear from hoardings like donkey..: Shivraj

Photos disappear from hoardings like donkey..: Shivraj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 09, 2024 10:39 IST
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has remarked that photos disappear from hoardings like the "horns from a donkey's head" when one is no longer holding a top post, comments coming after he missed out on a fifth term in office despite his party Bharatiya Janata Party posting a landslide victory in the November assembly polls.

IMAGE: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan yadav. Photograph: @ChouhanShivraj/X

The BJP stalwart said life is filled with joy when one sets a goal to work for the welfare of others.

Chouhan was addressing a function of Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual movement, in the Neelbad area of Bhopal on Sunday and a video clip of his speech surfaced on social media on Monday.

"Life is filled with joy when we set a goal to do work for others. I still don't have time. I am constantly busy. It is good that we are getting a chance to work away from politics," said the four-term CM.
Chouhan maintained people active in politics also do good work with dedication.

 

"There are leaders like Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) who live for the country. But there are many who see colours. If you are a Chief Minister, (such people say) 'bhaisahab your feet and hands are like a lotus'. But when one is no longer (on the chief minister's post), (his) photos disappear from hoardings like the horns from a donkey's head," he remarked.

The 64-year-old BJP leader stepped down as CM last month and made way for his party colleague Mohan Yadav to take over the top post after the saffron party recorded a comprehensive win in the state polls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday called on Chouhan at the latter's residence, which he has named "Mama Ka Ghar", in the state capital.

After the meeting, Yadav said during his long stint as CM, Chouhan implemented several welfare schemes in the state, especially for girls and women.

"I came to discuss these schemes. We will take all these schemes forward," Yadav said.

Earlier this month, Chouhan, addressing a gathering at Shahganj town under his assembly constituency Budhni in Sehore district, had remarked that sometimes one ends up in "vanvas" (exile) while waiting for "rajtilak" (coronation).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
