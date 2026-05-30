Jacqueline Fernandez To Be Charged In Rs 200 Crore Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez is set to face charges in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, as ordered by a Delhi court.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar face charges in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

The court has ordered charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also faces charges under MCOCA for organised crime.

Chandrashekhar is accused of running a criminal network from inside jail, impersonating government officials.

The case involves extortion and cheating, with proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 200 crore.

A Delhi court on Saturday ordered framing of charges against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 15 others in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

The court also ordered framing of charges against Chandrashekar and 20 others for various offences, including under the stringent MCOCA provisions, in another case registered by the city police's special cell.

In two separate orders, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma said that prima facie, there is sufficient material against the accused.

In the ED case, ASJ Sharma said that the accused persons "have to be charged with the offence (of money laundering) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, the ASJ said.

Key Allegations Against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

In the case registered by the special cell and later probed by the economic offences wing, the judge ordered framing of charges against Chandrashekhar for personating a public servant, extortion, cheating, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, along with IT Act provisions and MCOCA sections for committing an organised crime and possessing unaccountable wealth on behalf of members of an organised crime syndicate.

He also ordered framing of similar charges, except for the offence of impersonating a public servant, against Chandrashekhar's wife, Leena Paulose.

The judge said that charges be framed against 17 others for various penal offences, and under the IT Act and MCOCA provisions for committing organised crime.

MCOCA, or the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, is a law enacted to combat organised crime syndicates and terrorism.

The act equips authorities with special powers to track, intercept, and penalise gang-related criminal activities that normal penal codes fail to deter.

Three others were ordered to be charged with offences of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Next Steps In The Money Laundering Case

All the accused in both cases have been summoned on June 3 for the formal framing of charges, following which the trial will commence.

Jacqueline, whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned several times in connection with the probe, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency.

The ED alleged in its second supplementary complaint against Jacqueline that she was in constant touch with Chandrashekhar and had received valuable gifts from him through Pinky Irani.

Details of the Criminal Network

According to the prosecution, Chandrashekhar was running an organised criminal network from inside jail and was impersonating senior government officials, including those from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It claimed that by using spoofed calls, encrypted applications and fabricated identities, the accused induced complainant Aditi Singh and her family members to part with huge sums of money.

The ED alleged that Chandrashekhar generated proceeds of crime amounting to more than Rs 200 crore through extortion, cheating, impersonation and criminal intimidation, and thereafter concealed, possessed, transferred, layered and projected the same as untainted property with the help of his associates.

How The Investigation Unfolded

The Delhi Police's case was registered based on a complaint by Aditi Singh, claiming that on June 15, 2020, she received a call from a landline number on her mobile phone in which the caller introduced himself as a senior official in the Union law ministry and proposed to help her resolve legal matters related to her husband and her companies.

The probe agency alleged that thereafter, the caller, through his associates, hatched a conspiracy by impersonating high-ranking government officials and extorted money to the tune of around Rs 217 crore on multiple occasions.

It claimed that after a technical surveillance of the cellphone used by the caller, the extortionist was identified as Chandrashekhar, who was already lodged in the Rohini Jail in a case of taking money from AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran on the pretext of helping him retain the 'two leaves' symbol for his party.

Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police in 2017.