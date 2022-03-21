News
Rediff.com  » News » Court defers order on Umar Khalid's bail plea

Court defers order on Umar Khalid's bail plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 21, 2022 14:08 IST
A Delhi court on Monday deferred for March 23 the order on the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in a case of larger conspiracy in connection with the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020.

IMAGE: Umar Khalid. Photograph: Prabhat Mehrotra/ANI Photo

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Monday, posted the matter for Wednesday, saying it was not ready.

The court had reserved the order on March 3 after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for Khalid and the prosecution.

 

During the arguments, the accused told the court that the prosecution lacked the evidence to prove its case against him.

Khalid and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law in the case for being "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
