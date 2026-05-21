Mumbai Couple Held In Rs 31 Crore Investment Scam

A Mumbai couple has been arrested by Faridabad police for allegedly defrauding investors of Rs 31 crore through a fraudulent investment scheme involving forex trading and film production.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points A Mumbai couple has been arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of Rs 31 crore.

The couple promised high monthly profits through investments in forex trading and film production.

The accused operated companies named 'Forex Education Institute' and 'M/s Currency Consultant Private Limited'.

Investors were initially lured with profits before the couple allegedly absconded with the funds in May 2023.

The Faridabad police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating the investment fraud case.

Faridabad police arrested a husband and wife from Mumbai for defrauding people of around Rs 31 crore by promising investments in forex trading and film production, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Amit, a resident of Sector 88, Faridabad, filed a complaint stating that Himanshu Sharma operated a company called "Forex Education Institute" in SGM Nagar, Faridabad, and encouraged people to invest in foreign exchange trading and films, promising up to 3 per cent monthly profit.

He used his brother Diwanshu Sharma's (a film actor) name and cited films to gain their trust, police said.

Since 2019, the accused had collected crores of rupees from different people for investment, police said.

Initially, they lured investors by promising profits and later collected large sums, they said.

Modus Operandi Of The Investment Fraud

"In 2020, a new company named 'M/s Currency Consultant Private Limited' opened in Nehru Place, New Delhi, and collected more money from investors. After providing profits for some time, in May 2023, the accused closed their office and house and absconded with their families. During this period, approximately Rs 31 crore was defrauded from different people," the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the SMG Nagar police station, and the police handed the investigation over to the (NIT Economic Offences Wing), police said.

Arrest And Investigation Details

"While investigating, the EOW team arrested the accused Himanshu and his wife from Mumbai on May 19, and they were taken on transit remand for two days. The couple was produced in a Faridabad court today, and police have taken them on four days of police remand. We are questioning the accused couple," said the Faridabad police spokesperson.