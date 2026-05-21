HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai Couple Held In Rs 31 Crore Investment Scam

Mumbai Couple Held In Rs 31 Crore Investment Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 21:09 IST

A Mumbai couple has been arrested by Faridabad police for allegedly defrauding investors of Rs 31 crore through a fraudulent investment scheme involving forex trading and film production.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • A Mumbai couple has been arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of Rs 31 crore.
  • The couple promised high monthly profits through investments in forex trading and film production.
  • The accused operated companies named 'Forex Education Institute' and 'M/s Currency Consultant Private Limited'.
  • Investors were initially lured with profits before the couple allegedly absconded with the funds in May 2023.
  • The Faridabad police's Economic Offences Wing is investigating the investment fraud case.

Faridabad police arrested a husband and wife from Mumbai for defrauding people of around Rs 31 crore by promising investments in forex trading and film production, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Amit, a resident of Sector 88, Faridabad, filed a complaint stating that Himanshu Sharma operated a company called "Forex Education Institute" in SGM Nagar, Faridabad, and encouraged people to invest in foreign exchange trading and films, promising up to 3 per cent monthly profit.

 

He used his brother Diwanshu Sharma's (a film actor) name and cited films to gain their trust, police said.

Since 2019, the accused had collected crores of rupees from different people for investment, police said.

Initially, they lured investors by promising profits and later collected large sums, they said.

Modus Operandi Of The Investment Fraud

"In 2020, a new company named 'M/s Currency Consultant Private Limited' opened in Nehru Place, New Delhi, and collected more money from investors. After providing profits for some time, in May 2023, the accused closed their office and house and absconded with their families. During this period, approximately Rs 31 crore was defrauded from different people," the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the SMG Nagar police station, and the police handed the investigation over to the (NIT Economic Offences Wing), police said.

Arrest And Investigation Details

"While investigating, the EOW team arrested the accused Himanshu and his wife from Mumbai on May 19, and they were taken on transit remand for two days. The couple was produced in a Faridabad court today, and police have taken them on four days of police remand. We are questioning the accused couple," said the Faridabad police spokesperson.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Couple Nabbed for Allegedly Defrauding Investors in Import-Export Racket
Mumbai Couple Nabbed for Allegedly Defrauding Investors in Import-Export Racket
Thane Resident Loses Lakhs In Forex Trading Scam
Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times
Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times
Two Arrested For Share Market Investment Fraud In Delhi
Two Arrested For Share Market Investment Fraud In Delhi
Navi Mumbai Investors Duped In Forex Trading Scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 3

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Fresh Snowfall Leaves Sonamarg Breathtaking1:12

VIDEO: Fresh Snowfall Leaves Sonamarg Breathtaking

India's largest skill training institute opens in Vadnagar, Gujarat2:48

India's largest skill training institute opens in...

Chhatarpur Farmers Reap Big Profits from Watermelon & Melon Farming1:50

Chhatarpur Farmers Reap Big Profits from Watermelon &...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO