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Home  » News » Former Councillor's Aide Stabbed to Death in Gorakhpur; Police Investigate

Former Councillor's Aide Stabbed to Death in Gorakhpur; Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 14:58 IST

A former aide to a councillor was brutally murdered in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation and political criticism over the state's law and order situation.

Key Points

  • Raj Kumar Chauhan, a former aide to a councillor, was stabbed to death in Gorakhpur during his morning walk.
  • Police have registered a case and detained seven suspects for interrogation in connection with the Gorakhpur murder.
  • Investigators are analysing CCTV footage and exploring all possible motives, including old enmities, in the Gorakhpur stabbing case.
  • Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh following the Gorakhpur incident.

A former aide to a councillor was allegedly stabbed to death by four unidentified persons here while he was out on a morning walk on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5.30 am on Tuesday, merely 500 metres from the residence of the deceased -- Raj Kumar Chauhan (38) -- in Bargadwa area under Chiluatal police station limits.

 

The assailants allegedly intercepted Chauhan when he left for his morning walk, and stabbed him multiple times. Family members rushed him to the BRD Medical College, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Kaustubh said the attack was reported early in the morning.

Investigation Details

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case has been registered naming eight persons from the same village as accused. So far, seven suspects have been detained and are currently being interrogated.

"Eight police teams have been constituted to investigate the case. CCTV footage from seven cameras installed in the village is being analysed. Some crucial evidence has also been collected. All angles, including old enmities, are being thoroughly investigated," the SSP said.

Police said Chauhan was a former councillor's representative and was also engaged in business. Investigators are examining an alleged dispute dating back to 2023 as a potential motive for the murder.

He had served as a councilor's representative between 2018 and 2023.

Political Reaction

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP government over the incident.

"In Uttar Pradesh, law and order has been shot dead. This broad-daylight murder in the city of Gorakhpur clearly reveals, whose patronage these fearless criminals enjoy. The public is wise enough to understand this," Yadav said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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