Cough Syrup For Kids: Centre Tightens Rules

Health ministry advisory urges rational use of cough syrups in children after 11 deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, though tests found no contamination in samples.

Kindly note the image have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Pexels

The Centre issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories calling for rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population and to never prescribe or dispense cough and cold medications to children under 2 years of age.

'These are generally not recommended for ages below five years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical supervision and adherence to appropriate dosing,' it added.

This comes after at least eleven deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to kidney-related complications caused by cough syrups.

The cough syrups in question have been tested, along with a joint team visiting the regions affected by deaths.

The team consisted of representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Institute of Virology and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

'Various samples were collected in coordination with the state authorities including samples of various cough syrups,' the health minstry said.

'According to the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury,' the health ministry added.

Similarly, the note stated that product related to deaths in Rajasthan does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be a potential source of contaminants or DEG/EG.

The syrup, which is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, was prescribed by community health centres. However, it is not recommended for paediatric use, according to officials in the know.

While there are questions on the manufacturer, the Centre has directed all healthcare facilities and clinical establishments to ensure procurement and dispensing of products manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients.

While authorities have denied contamination of the cough syrup in question, a multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Institute of Virology, Indian Council of Medical Research, AIIMS Nagpur and state health authorities is investigating all possible causes behind the reported cases.

'The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG/EG,' the health ministry stated.

Further blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples have been tested by the National Institute of Virology Pune for common pathogens, from which one case has been found positive for leptospirosis.

'Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories,' the health ministry note added.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff