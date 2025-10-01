HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
6 kids die due to 'contaminated' cough syrup; govt begins probe

6 kids die due to 'contaminated' cough syrup; govt begins probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 01, 2025 13:23 IST

The government's nodal agency for disease surveillance, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has collected water and entomological drug samples from hospitals and other sites in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where multiple children have died of kidney failure following alleged consumption of contaminated cough syrup.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

The samples will be tested to rule out possible of any infectious disease. Once the test results are out they will be shared with the state drug authorities, officials said.

Simultaneously, state drug authorities are testing the drug samples, results of which are still awaited.

 

The recent deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been linked to a cough syrup, prompting a probe and subsequent ban on the syrup's distribution.

According to the official sources, a team of the NCDC visited the sites to collect samples.

Six children died in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh due to kidney failure allegedly after consuming the cough syrup while Rajasthan reported one death in Sikar district.

The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSCL) has banned the sale and use of 19 batches of the syrup and the health department has issued advisories to parents, doctors, and medical operators to be vigilant, sources said.

