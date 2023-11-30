News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5 die in Gujarat after consuming ayurvedic syrup

5 die in Gujarat after consuming ayurvedic syrup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 30, 2023 15:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least five persons have died and two hospitalised over the last two days after suspected consumption of a contaminated ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Thursday.

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

Preliminary probe revealed that the ayurvedic syrup, branded as 'Kalmeghasav - Asava Arishta', was sold over the counter to nearly 50 people by a shopkeeper in Bilodara village near Nadiad town of Kheda district.

 

"Blood sample report of a villager confirmed that methyl alcohol was added to the syrup before it was sold," Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said.

"While five persons have lost their lives after consuming the syrup during the last two days, two are still under treatment. We have detained three persons, including the shopkeeper, for further questioning," he said.

Methyl alcohol is a poisonous substance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Govt Wants To Ban These Cough Meds
Why Govt Wants To Ban These Cough Meds
Toxins in cough syrups, other drugs due to plastic bottling
Toxins in cough syrups, other drugs due to plastic bottling
How safe are cheap medicines made in India?
How safe are cheap medicines made in India?
Plot to kill Pannun: India reacts to US indictment
Plot to kill Pannun: India reacts to US indictment
No guarantee that I will get picked up for IPL: Rachin
No guarantee that I will get picked up for IPL: Rachin
Govt convenes all party meet on Saturday
Govt convenes all party meet on Saturday
Meet India's First Hijabi Influencer
Meet India's First Hijabi Influencer
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cough syrup deaths: Marion Biotech to lose licence

Cough syrup deaths: Marion Biotech to lose licence

Uzbek deaths: India starts probe, manufacturing halted

Uzbek deaths: India starts probe, manufacturing halted

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances