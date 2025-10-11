HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cough Syrup Deaths: This Is Sresan Pharma Owner

Cough Syrup Deaths: This Is Sresan Pharma Owner

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: October 11, 2025 16:09 IST

In a major development in the toxic syrup tragedy that killed 23 children in Madhya Pradesh, S Ranganathan, director of the Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, has been arrested and remanded to 10 days' police custody.

The deaths were traced to Sresan Pharma's Coldrif cough syrup, which allegedly contained diethylene glycol, a lethal chemical used in brake fluids.

Investigations have revealed that Sresan Pharma allegedly operated without proper licensing or CDSCO registration, distributed medicines across several states, and forged testing certificates.

The special investigation team is now probing the wider supply chain, raw material sourcing, and regulatory failures, making the case a grim reminder of how oversight lapses and corporate negligence can devastate lives.

 

IMAGE: Sresan Pharma owner S Ranganathan is escorted by police to a local court after one of its medicines, Coldrif cough syrup, was linked to the death of multiple children in Parasia, Madhya Pradesh, October, 10, 2025, here and below. All photographs: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: People stand outside a local court as Sresan Pharma owner S Ranganathan was brought there.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

RELATED STORIES

Cough syrup deaths: No state follows pharma safety norms
Cough syrup deaths: Plea in SC seeks extensive probe
Cough Syrup For Kids: Centre Tightens Rules
Cough syrup deaths: Many states ban Coldrif syrup
MP cough syrup toll rises to 20; Kerala bans Sresan drugs
