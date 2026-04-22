Madhya Pradesh Cops Suspended After Assaulting Youth

Two police constables in Madhya Pradesh have been suspended after a video surfaced showing them allegedly assaulting and abusing a youth, sparking outrage and an official investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two police constables in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a youth.

A video of the incident, which occurred in Kumbhraj town, went viral on social media, prompting an investigation.

Head constable Vasudev Sharma and constable Sharad Yadav are accused of behaving inappropriately with the youth.

The police department has deemed the incident an unethical act and initiated disciplinary action.

Two police constables have been suspended for allegedly assaulting and abusing a youth over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, officials said on Wednesday.

Incident Details and Police Response

The incident occurred on Monday in Kumbhraj town of the district and a video of it went viral on Tuesday, prompting police authorities to order a probe into the matter.

In the clip, two policemen are seen assaulting and abusing a youth.

Identified Officers and Charges

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal, head constable Vasudev Sharma, posted at Kumbharaj police station, and constable Sharad Yadav, who was sent to Kumbharaj for duty from the Police Lines, behaved inappropriately with the person on April 20.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The police department has taken cognisance of the incident and deemed it an unethical act, she said.

Suspension and Investigation

The two personnel have been suspended on charges of negligence in duties and attached to the Guna Police Lines, the official said.

During the suspension period, both will receive only a subsistence allowance and will not be able to leave the headquarters without permission, she said.

The Sub-Divisional Officer Police, Chanchauda, has been instructed to conduct a preliminary investigation of the entire matter and submit a report within five days, she added.

Police forces in India are governed by state laws, and complaints against officers are typically investigated internally. Suspension is a common initial step when serious allegations of misconduct arise. The investigation will determine whether further disciplinary action or criminal charges are warranted.