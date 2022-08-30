News
Rediff.com  » News » Cops call bulldozer to help woman enter husband's house in UP

Cops call bulldozer to help woman enter husband's house in UP

Source: PTI
August 30, 2022 16:39 IST
The police called in a bulldozer when the in-laws of a woman refused to let her enter their home in Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh despite a court order, an official said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred in Harinagar area on Sunday under the Haldaur police station limits after the Allahabad high court ordered the city police to help the woman, Nutan Malik, get back into her husband's house.

 

Bijnor district probation officer Ruby Gupta on Tuesday said when the police along with the woman reached her in-laws' house, the family closed the doors, refusing to keep her with them.

When the doors were not opened despite prolonged discussions, an earth-moving machine was called to break the door and the in-laws relented and opened the door for her, Gupta said.

According to the police, Nutan Malik from Dhokalpur village got married to bank manager Robin Singh of Harinagar five years ago.

However, the two started having problems soon after.

On June 19, 2019, Robin was arrested after Malik filed a case of harassment over dowry against him. Following this she was thrown out of the house. Since then the woman was living in her parents' house, Gupta said.

Her father had later moved to the Allahabad High Court seeking justice for his daughter and the court directed the administrative officials to ensure security to the woman besides getting her entry in her in-laws' house, Gupta said.

ASP (city) Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh said that in compliance with the order of the Allahabad high court, the woman has been given police protection after getting her enter in-laws' house.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
