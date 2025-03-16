HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cop who danced on Tej Pratap's order during Holi celebrations, shifted

Cop who danced on Tej Pratap's order during Holi celebrations, shifted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 16, 2025 22:46 IST

A constable posted as security guard of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav was on Sunday sent to the police lines for dancing in uniform during Holi celebrations at the residence of the former Bihar minister.

IMAGE: RJD MLA Tej Pratap shoots hues in the air while celebrating Holi with party workers at his residence, in Patna, March 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a statement issued by the office of the senior superintendent of police on Sunday, "Constable, Deepak Kumar, posted as security guard of MLA, Tej Pratap, is sent to police lines for dancing in uniform with immediate effect. Kumar will be replaced by another constable in the security of the MLA."

The RJD leader found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy on Saturday when the constable (posted as his security guard) was commanded by the former Bihar minister to perform a 'thumka' (pelvic thrust) or face suspension.

The lurid drama unfolded at the official residence of Yadav, the elder son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, during holi celebrations.

 

One of the videos of his revelry that has gone viral on social media show the Hasanpur MLA regally seated on a sofa, placed on a make-shift stage, holding a mike.

"Ae sipahi, ae Deepak, abhi ek gana bajaenge jis par tumko thumka lagana padega. Nahin lagaoge to tumko suspend kar denge. Bura na maano Holi hai (Hey policeman Deepak.....we are going to play a song on which you shall perform a pelvic thrust. If you do not, you will suspended. Don't mind. It's Holi)," Yadav can be heard as saying before a musical band bursts into a devotional song that is often played during the festival of colours in Bihar.

The policeman did not seem much offended as although he did not break into a 'thumka', he nonetheless obliged Yadav by hopping a few times with his right arm raised high in the air.

In a style reminiscent of the 'kapda faad Holi' that his father used to organise, Yadav tore off clothes of supporters who poured in to greet him, and also drove a scooter on the streets adjoining his house, screaming "Happy Holi Paltu Chacha", a taunt obviously aimed at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has aligned with and dumped the RJD twice.

Meanwhile, Patna traffic police on Saturday fined the owner of the scooter in which the RJD MLA drove, for riding without helmet, driving without PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificate) and not having insurance of the vehicle.

"Challans of Rs 4,000 have been issued to the owner of the vehicle," Aprajit Lohan, superintendent of police (traffic), Patna said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
