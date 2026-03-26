Police Officer Suspended Over Pro-LDF Social Media Posts

A Kerala police officer faces suspension for allegedly breaching service rules by endorsing a political candidate on social media, raising concerns about impartiality in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Key Points A Kerala police officer was suspended for allegedly using social media to support a political candidate, violating service rules.

The officer allegedly shared messages on WhatsApp supporting the CPI(M) candidate in Vamanapuram.

Congress activists filed a complaint, leading to a preliminary investigation and subsequent suspension.

A senior officer will conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged violation of election conduct rules by the police officer.

A Civil Police Officer was suspended for allegedly posting social media messages supporting an LDF candidate in Vamanapuram ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, officials said on Thursday.

The suspended officer has been identified as Vaishakan, who is posted at Pangode police station.

According to police, he allegedly shared messages on social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups seeking support for CPI(M) candidate D K Muraleedharan Nair in Vamanapuram, in violation of service rules, officials said.

Investigation and Disciplinary Action

Congress activists, upon learning about the incident, filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Chief, who ordered a preliminary probe.

Following the initial inquiry, the officer was suspended as part of disciplinary action pending a detailed investigation, an official said.

A senior officer has been tasked with conducting the probe and submitting a report, officials added.