HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Congress suspends Kerala MLA accused of sexual misconduct

Congress suspends Kerala MLA accused of sexual misconduct

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 25, 2025 14:28 IST

x

Congress leader and Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, was suspended from the primary membership of the party on Monday, KPCC President Sunny Joseph said.

Photograph: Courtesy, @rmamkootathil via ANI News

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief, however, rejected the political opponents' demand for Mamkootathil's resignation as MLA.

Joseph also said the legislator has set a "model" by quitting his party position as Youth Congress state president without waiting for a formal complaint or a case being lodged. 

During the brief press conference convened at his house in Iritty in Kannur, the veteran leader didn't specify the duration of the suspension period.

 

Joseph said the Congress viewed the allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil as serious.

The Congress leadership in Kerala made a series of consultations with various leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, former KPCC chiefs and AICC working committee members from the state in this regard, and took a "unanimous" decision in the matter, he said.

"The party has not received any complaint in this regard so far. There has also been no legal complaint. No case has been registered anywhere," Joseph added.

So, there is no justification or logic in the demand raised by political opponents for the resignation of Mamkootathil as MLA, he said.

"They have no moral right to raise such a demand. There is no such precedence in Kerala politics," the KPCC chief further said and maintained that the Congress values the dignity and safety of women to the core.

After announcing the decision, Sunny Joseph hurriedly concluded the press conference.

He refused to answer any questions raised by reporters, including whether there is any party probe against the allegations, including of cyberbullying against party MLA Uma Thomas allegedly carried out by Congress activists supporting Mamkootathil.

Rahul Mamkootathil recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI-M. Subsequently, several women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges.

He was elected as MLA in November last year in a by-election held for the Palakkad seat, following the election of party leader and then sitting MLA Shafi Parambil as Lok Sabha MP from Vatakara in the general election. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Congress MLA from Kerala in dock over actress's charge
Congress MLA from Kerala in dock over actress's charge
Mahindra Probes Staffer For Issuing Rape Threat
Mahindra Probes Staffer For Issuing Rape Threat
Commenting on woman colleague's hair not harassment: HC
Commenting on woman colleague's hair not harassment: HC
Army officer's friend alleges sexual harassment by cops
Army officer's friend alleges sexual harassment by cops
IAF officer alleges senior forced her into oral sex
IAF officer alleges senior forced her into oral sex

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?

webstory image 2

World's 9 Most Valuable Brands In 2025

webstory image 3

10 Most Popular Names For Girls In India

VIDEOS

Gurugram: Foreign nationals organise cleanliness drive5:14

Gurugram: Foreign nationals organise cleanliness drive

Huma Qureshi launches her book 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero'2:52

Huma Qureshi launches her book 'Zeba: An Accidental...

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow3:43

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV