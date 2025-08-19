Mahindra Probes Staffer For Issuing Rape Threat

The Mahindra group has launched an internal investigation into the allegations against one of its employees for issuing rape threats to Sulata Deo, the Biju Janata Dal MP, in a Facebook post.

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The incident came to public notice when the MP tagged the prime minister's office and Mahindra's X account, sharing screenshots of the alleged threats.

In her post, Deo wrote, 'Dear PMO, a worker of Mahindra Company, Nasik, as well as a BJP worker openly threatens a woman MP to rape and kill.

'If this is the situation, imagine what happens to the unprivileged women of Odisha!!! This is for your necessary information and action. The below are screenshots for your reference.'

The screenshots, which were posted by Deo on her social media, show explicit threats made by a person claiming to be both a Mahindra employee and a BJP supporter.

The Mahindra group responded swiftly via an official statement on X, stating, 'We have been made aware of certain undignified and highly inappropriate messages allegedly made by one of our employees towards a political leader on Facebook.

'Mahindra has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, intimidation, or threats.

'The Mahindra group has always enshrined the importance of human dignity from its very foundation and believes in upholding an environment of respect, with no tolerance for any breaches of these principles.

'We take this matter with utmost seriousness and have initiated an immediate investigation. Should the allegations be validated, strict action will be taken in accordance with our code of conduct and values,' the company promised.

In a follow-up post, Deo acknowledged Mahindra's action and thanked the public for their support.

'Reassuring to know that the pervert's parent company started investigation into the matter. That said, I will not remain silent and fight to the core against these types of mindset against women and children,' Deo stated.

'I am waiting for the law agencies to take suo moto cognisance on the said matter. India would be safer for women if the mindset against women is benign. Let us fight against this malignancy.'

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many users demanding swift legal action and a broader conversation around digital safety, particularly for women in public life.

As of now, no police action has been initiated against the individual for issuing rape threats.