'BJP Has Made Coastal Karnataka Factory of Communalism'

Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress has released a 10-point manifesto for the state's coastal region focusing on creation of jobs, attracting investments, development of tourism and creating harmony in society.

IMAGE: Congress leaders release the manifesto for coastal Karnataka in Mangaluru, January 23, 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy INCKarnataka on Twitter

A Karavali development authority with a budget of Rs 2,500 crore (Rs 25 billion) will be constituted for development of the region, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad, leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka legislative council, announced at the Prajadhwani Yatra at the Karavali Utsava ground in Mangaluru on Sunday night.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled by May.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress knows how to deliver its promises with adequate release of funds. Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar said the BJP could not fulfil promises it made in the previous election campaign.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Sujrewala alleged that BJP has turned Karnataka's coastal belt into a factory of communalism. "When we speak about price rise, the BJP speaks about Hindus and Muslims. We try to connect people, but they disconnect people," Surjewala said.