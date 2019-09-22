Congress questions source of funding for 'Howdy Modi'

September 22, 2019 18:59 IST

Congress leader Rashid Alvi raised questions over the source of funding for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-hyped "Howdy Modi" event in Houston, US, on Sunday.

"The big question is this how much is being spent on this programme? Who is spending this money? From where is money coming?" he said.

The Congress leader claimed, "More than Rs 1 lakh crore is being spent on the event."

Alvi said, "Narendra Modi ji spends this amount of money to give a speech and help US President Donald Trump win the elections at a moment when economic conditions in India continue to head south. It shows how much he loves the country and the people."

He demanded the source of money for the mega event should be enquired into.

"Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event will be addressed by Modi and Trump.

Over 50,000 Indian-Americans are expected to attend the event at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US.