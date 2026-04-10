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Home  » News » Arun Yadav Accuses BJP of Neglecting Farmers and Enabling Mafias in Madhya Pradesh

Arun Yadav Accuses BJP of Neglecting Farmers and Enabling Mafias in Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 19:35 IST

Congress leader Arun Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP's governance in Madhya Pradesh, alleging the neglect of farmers and the proliferation of mafia activities under their rule.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Congress leader Arun Yadav accuses the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of enabling land, liquor, and education mafias.
  • Yadav claims that despite Shivraj Singh Chouhan's role in the Union agriculture ministry, farmers in Madhya Pradesh are being ignored.
  • The Congress alleges that wheat procurement is not happening properly in Madhya Pradesh, forcing farmers to sell their produce below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
  • Yadav expresses confidence in the Congress party's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections, particularly in Kerala and Assam.

Senior Congress leader Arun Yadav on Friday slammed BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly ignoring the plight of farmers and allowing a free run to mafias.

The former Union minister was here as a national observer for the Congress' 'Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan'.

 

Addressing a press conference, the former MP Congress chief said, "MP has become a state of mafias. There is land mafia, liquor mafia and education mafia, all of which are working under BJP rule."

Despite Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who held the post of MP CM for the longest time, heading the Union agriculture ministry, farmers have been ignored, Yadav claimed.

Farmers' Plight and Wheat Procurement Issues

"The BJP governments in MP and at the Centre have never cared for farmers. That is why farmers are protesting on the roads in MP. Wheat procurement is not taking place properly. In Madhya Pradesh, MSP was decided at Rs 2700 (per quintal). But today 80 per cent of farmers have sold their produce as government has not started procurement," he said.

The procurement was expected to start on Friday but it has not begun properly, he alleged.

Assembly Poll Predictions

Speaking about assembly polls in five states, results of which will be declared on May 4, Yadav said, "The Congress will certainly win in Kerala and we are in a very strong position in Assam. The BJP is trying all tricks in West Bengal but will not succeed."

Assembly polls are being held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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