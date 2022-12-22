News
Shivraj Singh govt defeats Congress no-trust motion by voice vote

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 22, 2022 16:23 IST
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh was defeated by a voice vote in the state assembly on Thursday following which the session was adjourned sine die.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh assembly Speaker Girish Gautam being greeted by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state minister for parliamentary affairs Narottam Mishra on the first day of the winter session of state assembly, in Bhopal, December 19, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The motion, on which a discussion was held for two days, was defeated amid ruckus by the opposition.

 

The Congress had moved the no-confidence motion against the Chouhan government on Wednesday, targeting it over law and order, unemployment, inflation, corruption, 'discrimination' against the opposition legislators, atrocities against women and tribals, farmers' problems and other issues.

The debate on the motion saw several heated exchanges.

It started around 12.20 pm on Wednesday and continued till 12.35 am without a break, for more than 12 hours and ended with the walkout staged by the Congress legislators.

While replying to the debate on no-trust move at 11 am on Thursday, CM Chouhan refuted all the allegations levelled by the opposition.

After that, Speaker Girish Goutam adjourned the House sine die ahead of its schedule.

The five-day assembly session, which began Monday, was scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
