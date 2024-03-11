News
Congress challenges I-T order in tax penalty case in Delhi HC

Congress challenges I-T order in tax penalty case in Delhi HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2024 11:33 IST
The Congress on Monday moved the Delhi high court challenging the dismissal of its plea by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the imposition of penalties for discrepancies in certain tax returns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Vivek Tankha before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Tankha said it was an urgent matter as the accounts of the political party have been frozen.

 

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan agreed to list the case for hearing during the day if the petition is in order.

Last week, the ITAT had dismissed the Congress' appeal against the imposition of penalties for discrepancies in tax returns for previous years.

The party has earlier said the I-T tribunal order freezing its funds was "an attack on democracy" as it had come ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources, the tribunal had dismissed the Congress' appeal against the imposition of penalties amounting to Rs 210 crore by the Income Tax department.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
I-T has withdrawn Rs 65 cr from our bank acs: Cong
'No one knows who funds the BJP'
Electoral Bonds: 'No Setback For BJP'
'Engineering marvel' Mumbai coastal road inaugurated
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs
