News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Congress biased against Gujarati people, like 'Adani and Ambani': Hardik Patel

Congress biased against Gujarati people, like 'Adani and Ambani': Hardik Patel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 19, 2022 15:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after resigning from the Congress, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said he has not taken any decision yet on joining any other party, be it the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat or the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party.

IMAGE: Former Congress leader Hardik Patel addresses a press conference in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Patel (28) claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people.

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year, Patel on Wednesday resigned from the Congress, claiming top leaders of the party were distracted by their mobile phones and that Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.

Asked if he would join the BJP or the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Patel on Thursday said, "I have not taken any decision as of now on joining any political party, be it the BJP or AAP."

 

Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party never speaks anything on the issues concerning Hindus, such as the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) or on the issue of a 'Shivling' (said to be) found in a mosque in Varanasi.

"Moreover, the Gujarat Congress is too much into caste-based politics. I wasted my three years in this party," Patel said.

He claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people, like "Adani and Ambani".

On Wednesday, in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he had accused the party's top leadership of behaving as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis, and said he was quitting as the state Congress working president and from the party's primary membership.

Patel had gained prominence in 2015 after he led the agitation seeking reservation for the Patidar community in the state.

He was made the Gujarat Congress working president in July 2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Congress says Hardik's resignation is BJP's script
Congress says Hardik's resignation is BJP's script
BJP's Gujarat Rival: AAP, not Congress
BJP's Gujarat Rival: AAP, not Congress
BJP and Congress are same: Hardik Patel
BJP and Congress are same: Hardik Patel
Adriana Bares Baby Bump At Cannes
Adriana Bares Baby Bump At Cannes
Sidhu gets 1 yr in jail in 34-year-old road rage case
Sidhu gets 1 yr in jail in 34-year-old road rage case
'I'd have loved to present Pratidwandi at Cannes'
'I'd have loved to present Pratidwandi at Cannes'
Watch out for this KKR star batter in next few IPLs
Watch out for this KKR star batter in next few IPLs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Hardik Patel quits Cong, says its leaders hate Gujarat

Hardik Patel quits Cong, says its leaders hate Gujarat

Hardik Patel lauds BJP, calls himself a proud Hindu

Hardik Patel lauds BJP, calls himself a proud Hindu

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances