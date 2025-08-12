HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cong uses 'Himmat Singh' in 'vote chori' campaign; Kay Kay reacts

Cong uses 'Himmat Singh' in 'vote chori' campaign; Kay Kay reacts

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: August 12, 2025 14:56 IST

x

Actor Kay Kay Menon has distanced himself from a 'vote chori' campaign video shared on the official social media handles of the Congress, saying a clip from his Special Ops promotions was edited and used without his permission.

IMAGE: The Congress has used Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops character, Himmat Singh, in its 'vote chori' campaign video. Photograph: Congress on Instagram

The party on Monday posted a video on its Instagram page and it opens with Menon as Himmat Singh, his character from the spy drama series Special Ops.

"Ruko ruko yaar. Scroll karna bandh karo. Agar aap yeh reel dekh rahe ho toh iska matlab kya (Wait. Stop scrolling. If you are watching this, then what does it mean)," the actor says in the video.

The rest of the video features a man who urges people to raise their voice and participate in the 'vote chori' campaign of the Congress. The party has launched the campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar by the Election Commission.

 

The caption of the video read, "Himmat Singh kuch keh rahe hai, jaldi se kar aao... campaign se judne ke liye (Himmat Singh is saying something, go quickly! To join the campaign."

Menon posted a comment on the video, clarifying that the clip used in the video is part of a promo that he shot for Special Ops.

"Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without any permission," the 58-year-old posted.

The promo clip was originally shared by streaming service JioHotstar three weeks ago. In the video, the actor asked viewers to watch the new season of the show.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging that the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cong launches web portal to register 'vote chori'
Cong launches web portal to register 'vote chori'
Ignore baseless charges: EC on Rahul's 'vote chori' remarks
Ignore baseless charges: EC on Rahul's 'vote chori' remarks
'EC can't be churao aayog': Oppn MPs march to EC office
'EC can't be churao aayog': Oppn MPs march to EC office
'EC must act': Tharoor backs Rahul on 'vote theft'
'EC must act': Tharoor backs Rahul on 'vote theft'
Prove 'vote theft' claim or say sorry: EC to Rahul again
Prove 'vote theft' claim or say sorry: EC to Rahul again

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Highest Paid IT CEOs

webstory image 2

Why Nutritionists Love Pumpkin Seeds: 8 Facts

webstory image 3

Manisha's Alu Vadi: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit', says ex-Pentagon official 5:10

'Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit', says...

The lost harvests of Manipur's conflict zones4:05

The lost harvests of Manipur's conflict zones

Elnaaz Norouzi spotted at the airport in a stylish look1:16

Elnaaz Norouzi spotted at the airport in a stylish look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV