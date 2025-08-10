HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong launches web portal to register 'vote chori'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2025 11:17 IST

Upping the ante over Rahul Gandhi's poll rigging claims, the Congress has launched a web page where people can register to demand accountability from the Election Commission against what it called was 'vote chori' and express support for his demand for digital voter rolls.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivers a presentation on 'Vote Chori' during a dinner meeting with INDIA alliance, in New Delhi. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Anyone can click on the portal link and download 'vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori'.

It also carries Gandhi's video in which reiterated his explosive claims of a 'huge criminal fraud' in the polls through collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the EC

 

He had cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka, and said it was 'a crime against the Constitution'.

The portal also carries a message which states that the vote is the foundation of our democracy but it's under 'systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit'.

'In just one assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats - it would destroy free elections,' it says.

'The Congress and INDIA have raised alarms before, including in Maharashtra. Now we have proof. We will fight this vote chori with all our strength. Join us to defend our democracy,' the message on the portal reads.

Once a person registers on the portal, a certificate is issued in his name, which states that he stands against 'vote chori'.

'I support Rahul Gandhi's demand of digital voter rolls from the EC,' the certificate says.

The portal also gives the option to the people of calling on a number and filling the link in the SMS to register.

The certificate bears the signatures of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and treasurer Ajay Maken.

Several Congress leaders and supporters had registered on the portal and shared the certificates on social media.

With Congress leaders amplifying the 'vote theft' allegation of Rahul Gandhi, Election Commission officials on Saturday once again pressed the Leader of the Opposition to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making 'fake' charges.

A day after Gandhi and the EC exchanged barbs over alleged vote theft in at least three states, poll authority officials again insisted for a signed declaration by the Congress leader to substantiate his claims.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
