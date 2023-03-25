News
Cong to observe 1-day 'satyagraha' in protest against Rahul's disqualification

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2023 21:40 IST
The Congress will organise a day-long 'Satyagraha' on Sunday in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Senior leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal are also seen. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

The satyagraha will begin at 10 AM and end at 5 PM.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stage the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

 

The party feels that Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification, which it has alleged was done in reaction to his consistently questioning the relationship between PM Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, poses a serious threat to the world's largest democracy.

The Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice.

To this end, all Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise a one-day Satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues in all State and District Headquarters from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday.

The top Congress leadership also went into a huddle once again at the party headquarters here with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with the two chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
