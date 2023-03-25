'Hawa nikal gayi': Rahul gets furious at journalist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who addressed his first press conference day after his disqualification from Lok Sabha, on Saturday lashed out at a journalist who was questioning him on his conviction in 'Modi surname' case.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

While addressing a press conference, the former Wayanad MP schooled the journalist and asked him to be a ‘better pressman’.

“Don’t pretend to be a pressman. Why don’t you ask better questions? It is very clear that you work for the BJP. Why don’t you ask me questions with a better approach?" Rahul Gandhi said.

After the journalist stopped with the questions, Gandhi mocked him by saying "Kyun hawa nikal gayi?"

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW

This was Rahul Gandhi’s first media interaction after his disqualification.

During the press conference, Gandhi claimed that the action against him was taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared" of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue and alleged that the "whole game" was to distract people from the issue and the panic the government was feeling over the matter.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

Asserting that "democracy has finished in this country", the former Congress chief claimed that he never sought foreign intervention in his remarks made in the UK and accused Union ministers of "lying" against him in Parliament to which he said he wanted to respond but was not allowed.

He also said that the BJP was trying to divert the issue by alleging that he had insulted OBCs and he would continue to ask what is Modi's relationship with businessman Gautam Adani.