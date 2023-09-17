News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong leaders say Sanatan row will hurt party, urge to focus on people's issues

Cong leaders say Sanatan row will hurt party, urge to focus on people's issues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 17, 2023 11:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid a raging row over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders' remarks on Sanatan dharma, some Congress leaders on Saturday called for a cautious approach on the matter and the party not getting drawn into the Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, at the CWC meeting, in Hyderabad, Telangana, September 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI on X

Sources said some leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, said at the Congress Working Committee meeting that the party should stay away from such issues and not be drawn into it.

 

Rahul Gandhi said that instead of getting involved in the Sanatan dharma row, the leaders should focus on the poor and their issues as they have been the party's traditional vote bank, the sources said.

He said the party should raise the issues of the poor, irrespective of their caste, according to sources.

The sources said that during the CWC meeting, both Baghel and Singh pointed out that speaking on the Sanatan dharma row would hurt the party and will help the BJP.

When asked about the matter at a party briefing, senior party leader P Chidambaram said the issue of Sanatan dharma was not discussed during the CWC meeting.

He said the party believes in respecting all religions and cited the sarvdharam sambhav.

"There has been no discussion on Sanatan dharma issue. Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has made it absolutely clear that the Congress party is not willing to be drawn into any controversy on Sanatan dharma issue," Chidambaram said.

"We believe in sarvdharma sambhav, equal respect for all religions, and we stand by that position. That has been the consistent position of the Congress party from many many decades and we are not getting drawn into any controversy on that issue," he said.

"Please note the distinction I am making...I am not speaking for the DMK, but the DMK has said that they are not opposed to any religion, they are opposed to the caste oppression and caste hierarchy and all that goes with caste hierarchy...suppression of women, oppression of Dalits and as you all well know, the impediments placed on the so-called lower class by the caste hierarchy," Chidambaram said.

"So, the DMK has explained, it is in that context they have mentioned Sanatan Dharma, but let me make it very clear...we are not getting drawn into that controversy," he said.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm as he alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. Likening Sanatan Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue, Udhayanidhi Stalin -- the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin -- said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Days later, DMK leader A Raja said Sanatan dharma should be compared to diseases such as AIDS and leprosy that have a social stigma attached to them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
I only criticised Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi
I only criticised Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi
Always believed in...: Congress on Sanatan Dharma row
Always believed in...: Congress on Sanatan Dharma row
DMK's A Raja dares Modi to debate Sanatan Dharma
DMK's A Raja dares Modi to debate Sanatan Dharma
Coleman stuns world champ at Diamond League final
Coleman stuns world champ at Diamond League final
Wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 73
Wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 73
Elavenil bags gold at Rio Shooting World Cup
Elavenil bags gold at Rio Shooting World Cup
Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final
Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Amid row over Sanatan Dharma, Madras HC says it is...

Amid row over Sanatan Dharma, Madras HC says it is...

INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma: Modi

INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma: Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances