Want A Rs 50,000 Nehru Youth Fellowship?

As a part of Nehru Fellowship For Youth, selected candidates will receive a fellowship up to Rs 50,000 per month.

The Nehru Fellowship for Youth 2025 is an opportunity provided by Inclusive Minds to Indian graduates.

This fellowship aims to encourage individuals with a commitment towards social justice and constitutional values.

Selected scholars shall receive the following amount:

Junior Fellow (0 to 1 year experience): Rs 25,000 per month

Fellow (1 to 4 years experience): Rs 35,000 per month

Senior Fellow (4+ years experience): Rs 50,000 per month

Who can apply

To be eligible, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

Be an Indian citizen holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline.

Be actively involved in youth, student or social movements.

Demonstrate a strong commitment to social justice and constitutional values.

Be adaptable, self-driven and prepared to take full ownership of assigned responsibilities.

Firmly believe that politics should serve the people rather than the powerful.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the fellowship is December 31.

Contact

For eligibility criteria and details of the scholarship, do email info@nehrufellowship.in

