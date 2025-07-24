Cong rubs it in, seeks farewell for Dhankhar; govt silent

The Congress, which has been questioning the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, has sought a "farewell function" for the former vice president, a demand which has found no takers in the government.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The demand was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday evening.

The government, however, was silent on the issue and Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju did not respond on the demand, the sources said.

No other opposition leader supported Ramesh on the demand, they said.

The Congress has been demanding a "dignified farewell" for Dhankhar, who remained in office for three years. The opposition party has also been questioning the government on Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

The Congress has also been alleging that Dhankhar was "forced" to resign after he accepted a notice signed by Opposition MPs to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose residence charred wads of currency notes were recovered a few months ago.

The demand was raised at a time when Rajya Sabha is bidding farewell to six of its members on Thursday.

Ambumani Ramadoss, Vaiko, P Wilson, M Shanmugam, M Mohammed Abdulla and N Chandrasegharan are being accorded farewell.