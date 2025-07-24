HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cong rubs it in, seeks farewell for Dhankhar; govt silent

Cong rubs it in, seeks farewell for Dhankhar; govt silent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 24, 2025 13:06 IST

x

The Congress, which has been questioning the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, has sought a "farewell function" for the former vice president, a demand which has found no takers in the government.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The demand was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday evening.

The government, however, was silent on the issue and Union ministers J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju did not respond on the demand, the sources said.

 

No other opposition leader supported Ramesh on the demand, they said.

The Congress has been demanding a "dignified farewell" for Dhankhar, who remained in office for three years. The opposition party has also been questioning the government on Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

The Congress has also been alleging that Dhankhar was "forced" to resign after he accepted a notice signed by Opposition MPs to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose residence charred wads of currency notes were recovered a few months ago.

The demand was raised at a time when Rajya Sabha is bidding farewell to six of its members on Thursday.

Ambumani Ramadoss, Vaiko, P Wilson, M Shanmugam, M Mohammed Abdulla and N Chandrasegharan are being accorded farewell.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
'Why Did PM Or Ministers Not Go To Dhankhar's House?'
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankhar?
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankhar?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Singers

webstory image 2

Baby Prawns Chutney: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

VIDEOS

Vaani Kapoor stuns in brown blazer1:00

Vaani Kapoor stuns in brown blazer

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the ramp on fire with her fierce walk1:00

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the ramp on fire with her fierce walk

Bihu beats in UK: London-based Assamese dancers enthrall PM Modi2:03

Bihu beats in UK: London-based Assamese dancers enthrall...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD