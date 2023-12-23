News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong rejigs organisation, new role for Sachin Pilot

Cong rejigs organisation, new role for Sachin Pilot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 23, 2023 21:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Saturday appointed Sachin Pilot the general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Avinash Pande the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Kumari Selja and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, respectively.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sachin Pilot at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now be a general secretary 'without any assigned portfolio', according to a statement issued by the Congress.

The appointments come two days after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party's highest decision-making body, which was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

 

Pilot, a former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, replaces Kumari Selja, who has now been given the charge as general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand, the statement said.

Congress leader G A Mir is the general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand with the additional charge of West Bengal, it said.

Deepa Dasmunshi has been appointed the general secretary of Kerala and Lakshadweep with additional charge of Telangana.

Senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala remain the general secretary in-charges of communication, organisation, Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively.

Jitendra Singh, who is the general secretary in-charge of Assam, was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, while Deepak Babaria holds the charge of Delhi and the additional charge of Haryana, the statement said.

The appointments have been made with immediate effect by the Congress president, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is The Congress Doomed?
Is The Congress Doomed?
'Cong fighting with bows and arrows...'
'Cong fighting with bows and arrows...'
INDIA Parties May Force Congress To Get Real
INDIA Parties May Force Congress To Get Real
J-K ambush: Row over civilian deaths as search op on
J-K ambush: Row over civilian deaths as search op on
How Kaur's 'golden arm' led to India's fightback
How Kaur's 'golden arm' led to India's fightback
Navy sends warship as drone hits vessel in Arabian Sea
Navy sends warship as drone hits vessel in Arabian Sea
Modi's directive to BJP: Increase vote share by 10%
Modi's directive to BJP: Increase vote share by 10%
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'

'Rahul Gandhi Has Learnt Nothing'

Congress Needs Dynamic Leaders Like Revanth Reddy

Congress Needs Dynamic Leaders Like Revanth Reddy

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances