Cong recaptures Amethi from BJP, stuns Smriti Irani by 1.67 lakh votes

Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma emerged as a giant killer by defeating Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani by a margin of over 1.67 votes from Amethi, the bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: File image of Congress leader KL Sharma with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as he wins from Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha elections, June 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Election Commission, Irani bagged 3,72,032 votes, while Sharma polled 5,39,228 votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party candidate got 34,534 votes.

Reacting to his win, Sharma expressed his gratitude to the people of Amethi and the Congress party, saying the 18th Lok Sabha election in Amethi will be the biggest example of a strong and empowered democratic country.

Speaking to reporters in Amethi, Sharma said the political harmony of Amethi on the national stage and the beloved people of Amethi was very amazing, exemplary and at the peak.

"This victory is not of Kishori Lal Sharma, but of the entire Amethi family. I thank the people of Amethi, the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and assure you all that I will always follow the orders, instructions and suggestions of the common people of Amethi.

"With dedication, sacrifice, love, affection and respect for all of you, I will continue to work in public interest with your support. Now, the relationship between the people and the public representative in Amethi is not only re-established with respect, but every Amethi resident will feel proud of this," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here, Irani said, "I express special gratitude to all the supporters and workers of the BJP who served the party with full hard work and dedication. I got the privilege of fulfilling the 30-year-old demands of the Lok Sabha constituency, from the drains in the village to the bypass and medical college."

She expressed "special gratitude" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for completing the work of 30 years in the short span of five years.

"I congratulate the Modi-Yogi government that won the elections. I hope that with the devotion we served the people by going to every village, Amethi will continue to be served in this way every day," she said.

Irani said the BJP will be strengthened further.

"This is the day to congratulate those who won. It is the day to express gratitude to the people.

"The organisation will analyse on its own, but as a political worker, it has been my great fortune that I went to every village of the area and worked (there)."