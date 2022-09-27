Sonia to decide on action against Gehlot loyalists

Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge will submit the report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday around 12 noon about the developments in Rajasthan in wake of the political crisis in the state over the move to find a successor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is likely to fight the party's presidential election.

Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Earlier on Monday, Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge briefed party chief Sonia Gandhi about the developments.

However, Sonia Gandhi asked Maken and Kharge, who were appointed observers for the legislature party meeting, to give a written report.

"Mallikarjun Kharge and I briefed Congress chief everything about our meetings in Rajasthan in detail. Now she has asked us for a written report that will be given to her," Maken told reporters.

The political crisis has been triggered by Ashok Gehlot apparently agreeing to file his nomination in the Congress presidential polls and wanting a successor of his choice in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, sources had earlier said that the status quo will be maintained till the process is over for filing nominations as the Congress seeks to tide over the political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by efforts to find a successor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who is likely to fight the party's presidential polls.

With party observers slamming some actions of loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, sources said decision on issuing show cause notices to miffed MLAs, who have been vocal in public, will be taken after interim chief looks Sonia Gandhi into the report by the observers sent to the state.

"Status-quo to be maintained till Congress president election nominations. Decision on issuing of show cause notices to miffed MLAs, vocal in public, will be taken after interim chief takes action on a report by observers," a source said.

The process for filing nominations for Congress presidential elections will end on September 30.

Maken, who is All India Congress Committee in-charge of Rajasthan, said the three ministers who met them at Gehlot's residence put forward three conditions.

He said they demanded that a decision on a Congress Legislature Party resolution should be after the declaration of Congress presidential poll results on October 19.

Rejecting the condition, Maken said a resolution is not passed with conditions and also noted that any such move will be 'a conflict of interest' for Gehlot.

He said the ministers also demanded that MLAs should meet the observers in groups and this was not acceptable.

"We wanted to meet every MLA individually so that the decision is free and fair," Maken said.

He said the three ministers also said that a successor to Gehlot should be chosen from among 102 MLAs, who had stood by him during the crisis in 2020.

The Gehlot government had faced political crisis in 2020 over demands led by Sachin Pilot and MLAs loyal to him.

Maken on Sunday met three members from the Gehlot camp -- Shanti Dhariwal, C P Joshi and Pratap Khachriyawas who had put forward their proposals.